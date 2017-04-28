Red Raider Baseball Falls to Marshall County

Attempting to exercise the demons of an extra inning loss at the hands of Tullahoma on Wednesday, the Central High School baseball traveled to Lewisburg to take on Marshall County. The Red Raiders were held to 2 hits on the game as they fell 7 to 1 to the Tigers in the non-district game.
Marshall County jumped on Coffee County in the first inning using a walk, an error and 2 hits to score the game’s first 2 runs. Coffee County rallied in the 3rd to score a run as Jacob Duncan led off the inning by reaching n an error. Noah Anderson brought Duncan home with a single to make it a 2 to 1 game. But Marshall County exploded for 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to put the game out of reach.
Grant Sadler and Anderson had the 2 hits for Coffee County. Hayden Skipper got the start for Coffee County on the mound and was saddled with the loss.
The Red Raiders will hit the road again on Friday when they take on White County in Sparta. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.