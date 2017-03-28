Red Raider Baseball Falls at Lawrence County

Trouble with the short game allowed Lawrence County to score 9 runs in the 2nd inning and drop the Red Raider baseball team 12 to 3 on Tuesday night in Lawrenceburg. Lawrence County sent 13 hitters to the plate in a second inning on Tuesday that got started with a walk and 3 consecutive bunts that the Red Raiders could not defend. The loss drops the Red Raiders record to 3 and 2 in district play.
Lawrence County took advantage of 2 Coffee County errors to score 5 unearned runs on 7 hits in a brutal 2nd inning. The inning erased an early 1 to 0 lead the Red Raiders captured in the 1st inning when Jacob Langham scored on a Cade Giles sacrifice fly. Coffee County rallied for single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings but the damage was done. The Raiders were led in hitting by Jacob Langham who finished with 3 hits, including a double, and scored 2 runs. Cade Giles had 2 hits, including a double, and all 3 Coffee County RBI.
Coffee County will face Lawrence County again on Wednesday when the Wildcats visit Powers Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action with Lucky Knott on the play by play call. We begin our live coverage at 5:20 here on Thunder Radio.