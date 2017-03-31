Red Raider Baseball Drops Doubleheader on Friday

The Coffee County Red Raider baseball team dropped a pair of game on Friday night in the 2nd day of the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro. Coffee County took on Loretto and Stewarts Creek High Schools at Stewarts Creek. In the opener, Coffee County dropped a 7 to 4 decision to Loretto. In the nightcap, the Red Raiders lost to Stewarts Creek by a score of 10 to 0.
Against Loretto, a 4 run 5th inning was not enough to capture a win against the Mustangs. Loretto built a 5 run lead before Coffee County rallied in the 5th to make it a 1 run game. Coffee County banged out 5 hits to plate the 4 runs highlighted by a 3 run home run from Nathaniel Tate. Jacob Langham had a single and a double and Davis Green finished with a pair of singles. Jacob Duncan took the loss on the hill for Coffee County.
In the nightcap, Stewarts Creek pounded out 11 hits in a 10 to 0 victory over Coffee County. After scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning to put Coffee County on the ropes, the Red Hawks delivered the knockout blow with a 6 run 3rd inning. Coffee County was held to 4 hits on the game led by Jacob Langham who had a pair of singles. Scottie Duke got the start for Coffee County and took the loss. Freshmen Garrett Davis and Zach Milan also saw time on the mound for Coffee County.
The Raiders will conclude play in the Warrior Classic on Saturday when they travel to Blackman for a noon game with the Blaze. Coffee County will return to district play on Tuesday when Franklin County visits Powers Field for a 6 PM game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as Lucky Knott will be on the call beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.