Red Raider Baseball Drills White County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team took out the frustrations of a 2 game losing streak on White County on Friday afternoon with a 12 to 1 defeat of the Warriors in Sparta. The Red Raiders hammered out 12 hits, including a home run from Cade Giles, while holding White County to a single.
Jacob Duncan was masterful on the hill for Coffee County with the 5 inning one-hitter. After surrendering a first inning run on a walk and a single, Duncan went the distance striking out 4. Giles finished the game with a single to go with his tater and 3 RBI. Davis Green and Garrett Eldridge each finished with a pair of singles. Jacob Langham had a double and reached base twice after being hit by pitches. Langham scored 3 times as the Raiders improved to 15 and 13 on the year.
Coffee County is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Murfreesboro to take on Central Magnet. That game will take place at StarPlex and will get underway at 5 PM.