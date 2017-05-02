Red Raider Baseball Blanks Central Magnet

Closing out the regular season in Murfreesboro, the Coffee County CHS baseball tangled with Central Magnet on Tuesday. Coach David Martin, whose Red Raiders open district tournament play on Thursday, used the opportunity to get his pitching staff a light workout and his hitters some extra swings against a good team. Coach Martin used 7 pitchers to grab the 4 to 0 non-district win.
The Raiders got a run in the first inning as Jacob Langham led off with a double and scored on a Nathaniel Tate fielder’s choice. The Raiders scored 3 more runs in the 4th inning using 3 hits and an error by Central Magnet. Davis Green got the start on the hill and got credit for the win.
Coffee County finished the regular season with a record of 15 and 13 which represents the first regular season winning record for the Red Raider baseball team since 2010.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Cade Giles had been named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player. Additionally, 3 Red Raiders were named to the All-District team and 2 Red Raiders were named honorable mention. Named to the All-District team were: Giles, Noah Anderson and Jacob Langham. Receiving honorable mention were Grant Sadler and Nathaniel Tate.
Coffee County opens District 8AAA tournament play on Thursday night at Powers Field. Coffee County will take on the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Lincoln County and Tullahoma. First pitch is set for 6 PM, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott kicks off Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.