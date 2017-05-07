Red Raider Baseball Advances in District Tournament; Set to Play on Sunday

“It was ugly, but it is a win.” Those were the words of Coffee County Central High School baseball coach David Martin following Saturday’s 9 to 8 district tournament win over Lincoln County. The win advances the Red Raiders to Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup with Columbia.
Trailing 8 to 7 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Coffee County loaded the bases and on 2 singles and a hit batter before scoring the tying run when Nathaniel Tate was hit by a pitch to drive in A. J. Rollman. Grant Sadler worked a walk to drive in Noah Anderson with the eventual winning run for Coffee County who improves to 17 and 13 on the season.
In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County built a 7 to 3 lead after 2 innings. The Raiders allowed 3 unearned runs in the first 4 innings as Lincoln County closed the gap to 7 to 5. In the 5th inning, the Falcons strung together 4 straight hits to capture an 8 to 7 lead with a solo home run being the lead run. Not to be denied a matchup with Columbia in the 2nd round, Coffee County used the 6th inning rally to capture the lead.
Jacob Langham led Coffee County in hitting as he had a pair of doubles and scored 2 runs. Noah Anderson had 2 singles, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Grant Sadler and Jacob Duncan each finished with 2 RBI. Hayden Skipper came on to pitch the final 2 innings to get the win.
Noah Anderson and Hayden Skipper were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game. Coffee County will take on Columbia on Sunday afternoon at Columbia Central High. That game will get underway at 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/