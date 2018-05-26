Rebecca Koger Tabbed as CHS Athletic Director

CHS principal Joey Vaughn told Thunder Radio on Friday that Koger was selected upon the recommendation of a search committee. “Mrs. Koger has 3 years experience (in the administration of CHS athletics) and she is a good fit for the job” said Vaughn. He went on to say “she has incredible organizational skills and is very familiar with the fiances and TSSAA regulations. Rebecca is committed to our athletes and giving the support to our coaches to support all our athletic programs.”
Koger said she was excited for the opportunity. Koger stated “Our athletic program is on a good footing. My goal is to maintain the success of our athletic programs. I appreciate the job that Coach Sulkowski has doen and the help he has given me.” Koger is former CHS student, athlete and head coach.
Koger inherits a program that saw 4 different programs advance athletes to state tournaments. Koger will help oversee the replacement of head coaches for the swim and tennis programs following the retirement of the coaches for those programs. Koger expects that the positions will be filled within the next few weeks.