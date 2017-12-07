Raven Rogers Signs Softball Scholarship with Martin Methodist

Coffee County Central High School senior outfielder/pitcher Raven Rogers has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Martin Methodist College. In a ceremony at CHS, Rogers was surrounded by family and coaches from her career as she inked the scholarship with the Pulaski college.
When asked why she chose Martin, Rogers was quick to point out the facilities and her previous experience in playing for assistant coach Case Bradley and some of her future teammates in the Comets fastpitch travel organization. “I really loved the campus and it is not too far from home” said Rogers as she is expected to compete for a starting position in the outfield. Raven was quick to thank “God, my mom and dad, Haley Hinshaw and Coach Glenn Bradley” for helping her reach this milestone.
“Raven is a very versatile player and that versatility should benefit her at Martin” said Coffee County coach Brandon McWhorter. Coach McWhorter went on to say that her offensive and defensive tool sets will be an asset to the Red Hawks program. Rogers becomes the 2nd Lady Raider softball player of the Class of 2018 to sign a letter of intent this school year. When asked about that accomplishment, Coach McWhorter emphasized that high school athletics is part of the mission in preparing young people for life. “Our goal is to help them develop athletically and help them in the recruiting process so they are able to achieve their reams” added McWhorter.
The Red Hawks of Martin Methodist are coached by Brandie Paul and compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics(NAIA).