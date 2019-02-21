Rain Forces Several Saturday Cancellations

As the spring sports season is just about set to get underway, a rash of cancellations on Saturday were announced on Thursday.
– The Westwood baseball team was set to open their regular season in Fayetteville on Saturday against Riverside Christian. That match up has been postponed and the make-up date is TBD.
– The Coffee County CHS soccer play day at the Raider Academy has been postponed until March 2nd. A new schedule will be released next week.
– The Coffee County CHS softball’s teams scrimmage play-day in Shelbyville has been postponed. A tentative make-up date is set for March 9th.
– The Coffee County CHS baseball team’s scrimmage with with Warren County in McMinnville has been postponed. A tentative make-up date is being arranged for Tuesday at Powers Field at 4:30 PM.