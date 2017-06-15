Rain Delays Start of Crethan Hansert Baseball Tournament

Rain forced the postponement of the start of the 14th annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament on Thursday. The tournament will get underway on Friday beginning at 2 PM as Coffee County is set to take on Franklin County at Powers Field. The Red Raiders are scheduled to play 2 games on Saturday.
Coffee County will begin play on Saturday morning at 9 AM against Grundy County before taking on Walker Valley at 3:15 PM. Sunday’s schedule is tentatively scheduled for a makeup rain date. If it is not needed as a rain date, Sunday will be used for a single elimination bracket championship round.
The complete schedule is:
Friday, June 16
2:00 – Coffee County vs. Franklin County
4:00 – Grundy Co vs. Central Magnet
6:00 – Marshall Co vs. Central Magnet
8:00 – Marshall Co vs. Walker Valley
Saturday, June 17
9:00 – Coffee County vs. Grundy Co
11:15 – Grundy Co vs. Walker Valley
1:30 – Walker Valley vs. Warren Co
3:45 – Coffee County vs. Warren Co
6:00 – Franklin Co vs. Marshall Co
8:15 – Franklin Co vs. Central Magnet