Rain Cancels Prep Soccer on Thursday Night

Inclement weather forced the postponement of both prep soccer matches scheduled for Thursday night. The Coffee County Middle School friendly with North Franklin was cancelled. Since the match was scheduled as a non-conference matchup, the match will be made up if each team can find a compatible schedule date. The CCMS Lady Raiders are back in action next Thursday, September 7th, when they travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin. That conference match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM.
The Coffee County CHS Lady Raiders’ match at Community High School was postponed until Monday, September 18th. That match will kick off at 7 PM. Coffee County is back in action on Tuesday as they host an important district matchup with Lincoln County. That match will get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.