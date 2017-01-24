Raiders Win, Lady Raiders Fall on Tuesday Night in Huge Basketball Doubleheader

In the girls’ game, it was a disastrous 2nd quarter that saw the visiting Lady Cats outscore Coffee County 16 to 6 to steal the momentum and earn a season sweep over the Lady Raiders. Lawrence County carried that momentum over into the second half as they powered to the huge win. Lawrence County hit eleven 3 point baskets in the game while forcing 19 Coffee County turnovers.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Abby Morgan who finished with 13 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Alliyah Williams finished with 8 points and Holli Smithson added 5. The loss drops Coffee County to 14 and 6 on the year and 4 and 4 in district play. Coffee County remains in 3rd place in the district tied with Franklin County.In the boys’ game, it was a spectacular 2nd quarter for the Red Raiders that saw Coffee County go from 1 point down to up by 13 at the half. Coffee County attacked the basket with a vengeance led by Tyrese McGee who had 8 points in the quarter to help power the rally. After outscoring the Wildcats 15 to 6 in the 3rd quarter, Coach Micah Williams emptied his bench in the final period to coast to the win.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by McGee and Stephen Sullivan who each finished with 16 points. Garrett Eldridge added 11 points and Grant Sadler finished with 9. For his offensive and defensive spark, Tyrese McGee was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The win improves Coffee County to 19 and 4 overall and 6 and 2 in district play. It also pulls the Red Raiders into a first place tie in the district. The Raiders win also marks the first Red Raiders team to reach 19 wins since 1990 when Coffee County finished the season with a record of 19 and 8.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will return to action on Friday night when they travel to Fayetteville for a district doubleheader with Lincoln County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6: 00 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage will begin at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.