Raiders Shoot “Lights Out” in Summer Season Finale at Home

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team closed out the summer scrimmage season on Friday with a scrimmage doubleheader at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County opened up with a 57 to 48 win over Moore County. After the passing of a thunderstorm that knocked out the power to CHS, Coffee County beat Cannon County 65 to 45 in a gym lit by emergency lights and ambient light through the glass exit doors.
Against Moore County, the Raiders got 20 points from Darius Rozier and 9 from Andrew Mahaffey. Nine different Red Raiders scored in the win. Coffee County was 3 for 8 at the free throw line which hampered them pulling away from the Blue Raiders of Lynchburg.
In a second game that was delayed due to the passing of the severe storm, Coffee County got off to a red hot start. The Raiders jumped out to a 17 to 3 lead over Cannon County as they controlled the first quarter. The Lions cut the lead to 6 points in the 2nd quarter before the Raiders pushed the lead back to 12 at the half. The Raiders never allowed the lead to fall below 12 in the second half. Rozier led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Mahaffey added 12 points and Chase Simpkins scored 9 points while Harley Hinshaw chipped in 7 points.
