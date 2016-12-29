Raiders Hold off Cullman, AL to Finish Smokies Tournament at 2 and 1

Balanced scoring was the theme of the day as Coffee County was able to score between 13 and 17 points in each quarter. To extend that trend, the Raiders also had 4 players finish in double figures as Stephen Sullivan and Grant Sadler tied for high scoring honors with 16 points apiece. Tyrese McGee added 11 points and Garrett Eldridge netted 10 for the Red Raiders who improved to 12 and 3 on the season. Following the game, Stephen Sullivan was selected to the All-Tournament team.
The Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday when they return home for a district doubleheader with Lincoln County. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show at 5:50.