Raiders Fall to Blackman on Friday Night

Fighting the rain, a slick field and the #2 team in the state, the Coffee County Red Raider football team traveled to Murfreesboro to take on Blackman on Friday night. While much could be said for the devastating rainfall by the remnants of Harvey, Blackman running back Master Teague was devastating in his own way as he rushed for 217 yards to lead Blackman to the 49 to 14 win.
Teague, an Ohio State verbal commitment, carried the ball 17 times to amass the 217 yards as he scored 4 touchdowns. Colton Prater had Coffee County’s first touchdown of the night in the first quarter as he kept the ball on a keeper over the left side to score from 9 yards out. Prater connected with Alontae Taylor for a 46 yard touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter for Coffee County’s second score. Prater finished the game with 9 rushes for 39 yards on the ground and completed 6 of 13 passes for 82 yards. Taylor finished the night with 3 receptions for 64 yards. Cameron West finished with 33 yards on 7 carries and Hayden Skipper added 4 carries for 29 yards. Andrew Mahaffey grabbed 2 interceptions for Coffee County as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
The Raiders will take off next Friday as they will enjoy a bye week. The Red Raiders return to action on Friday, September 15th when they play host to Warren County. That game will get underway at 7 PM.
You can download a copy of the broadcast by visiting: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/