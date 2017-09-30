Raiders Fall to #1 Oakland

The Red Raider football team hit the road on Friday night to take on the #1 team in the state, Oakland. The Patriots, 5 and 0 on the year with wins over Maryville and Blackman, hosted Coffee County for homecoming. The Patriots forced 5 first half turnovers to build a 41 to 0 halftime lead. Coffee County fell by a final score of 41 to 9.
The Red Raiders were able to move the ball in the first half, accumulating over 100 yards in the opening 2 quarters. But 2 fumbles and 3 interceptions killed any and all Coffee County momentum. The Raiders finally got on the scoreboard in the 4th quarter when Tyler Walker hit a 33 yard field goal. The field goal was the first of his career and earned him the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game award. Alontae Taylor added a touchdown run in the last 2 minutes for Coffee County.
Taylor finished the night with 119 yards rushing on 15 carries, Deaaron Rozier and Cameron West each finished with 21 yards on the ground.
Coffee County returns home on Friday night for a non-region game with Lebanon. That game will be Manchester Youth Football League Appreciation Night as football players and cheerleaders who come in their uniforms will be admitted for free to the game. Kick-off is set for 7 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field.
