Raiders Close Out Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament with Perfect Record

The Coffee County Red Raider baseball team went 2 and 0 on Saturday to close out the 14th Annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament. Coffee County got a 3 to 1 win over Grundy County to open the day before out slugging Walker Valley 14 to 4 on Saturday afternoon. The 2 wins gave the Red Raiders a perfect 3 and 0 in the tournament.
In game #1, the Red Raiders were held to 2 hits but took advantage of a 3 run 4th inning thanks to a huge error on a bunt attempt by Grundy County. A.J. Rollman laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt in the 4th that Grundy County threw away allowing a pair of runners to score. Jonathan Sherrill and Nathaniel Tate had the hits for Coffee County in the win. Hayden Skipper pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball with 6 strikeouts to get the win. Rollman came on and pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the save.
In game #2, Coffee County opened up with a 5 run first inning to clobber Walker Valley 14 to 4. Hunter Courtoy got the start and the win for Coffee County on the bump. The Raiders banged out 10 hits while getting 4 walks and a hit batter. Nathaniel Tate had 2 singles and an RBI. Cael McCall had a double, was hit by a pitch and reached on an error and scored 3 times. McCall also knocked in 2 runs. Jonathan Sherrill had an RBI triple and Hayden Hullett added a single and 2 RBI.