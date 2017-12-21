Raider Wrestlers Fall in Oakland Duals

In their final action prior to the Christmas holidays, the Coffee County wrestling team traveled to Oakland on Thursday for a duals tournament. The young Raider squad got some valuable experience in 4 matches against bigger and more experienced squads.
Against Brentwood Academy, the Raiders got a decision win from Noah O’Shields(at 170 pounds). Coffee County also got pinfall wins from Tristan Phillips(152) and Reynaldo Reyes(195). Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126) got wins via forfeit as Coffee County lost 53 to 27.
Against Centennial, Josh Fournier(145) got the lone win for Coffee County with a pin while Mary Anne Walker(126) got a forfeit win for the only points against Franklin. The Raiders captured 4 wins against Summit as Mary Anne Walker(126), Mary Wolfrum(120) and Christian Speegle(285) got forfeit wins. Thomas Brown(195) captured a win via a pin for the other victory.
The Raider grapplers will be back in action on Saturday, January 6th when they travel to Smyrna to compete in the Red Hawk Rampage at Stewarts Creek High School. That meet is set to get underway at 10 AM.