Raider Wrestlers Battle in Region Tournament

The Red Raider wrestling team traveled to Blackman on Friday and Saturday to take part in the Region 5 Individual Wrestling Tournament. Ten different Red Raiders competed in the 2 day event attempting to advance to the state tournament which will be held this coming weekend in Franklin. Despite some good individual performances, no Red Raider wrestlers were able to advance to the Final 4 thereby ending their season.
Evan Jaynes(in the 145 pound class) had the strongest performance of the day. After winning his opening round match via a pinfall over Gunner Johnson of Siegel, Jaynes was edged 1 to 0 in a decision loss to Josh Bonee of Tullahoma. Jaynes won his next 2 matches, by pinfall and decision respectively, before getting pinned by Daniel Derryberry of Smyrna. Jaynes was one win away from advancing to the state as he finished with a record of 3 and 2.
Dakota Chalker(160) lost a thrilling overtime decision in the 3rd round of the consolation bracket to end his season. Chalker was 2 and 2 on the weekend with a win via a pin and a win via a forfeit. Both of Chalker’s losses came via decisions as he was not pinned in the tournament.
Christopher Speegle(220) finished with a record of 2 and 2. Speegle got a forfeit win and a pinfall win as he advanced to the 3rd round of the consolation bracket.
Hunter Massey(106) was 1 and 2 for the tournament getting a forfeit win. Mary Anne Walker was 0 and 2 on the weekend; Josh Fourier(152) was 1 and 2 for the tournament getting a forfeit win; Andrew Lawson(170) was 0 and 2; Nick Martinez(195) was 1 and 2 for the weekend getting a forfeit win as was Tyler Loren who wrestled in the heavyweight class.
Coffee County Alicean Stottlemyer will be the lone CHS wrestler advancing to this week’s state tournament. Stottlemyer advanced to the girls’ state tournament on Saturday, January 27th with a 4th place finish in the TSSAA West Region Individual Tournament at Nolensville. The girls’ state individual tournament will held on Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th. Weigh-in will take place at 9 AM with 1st round action set to begin at 11 AM. The championship match is scheduled for 9 AM on Saturday morning. The state wrestling tournament is held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.