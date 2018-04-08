Raider Track Teams Win Home Meet

In the relays, Coffee County captured 1st place in both of the Distance Medley Relays. In the Sprint Medley Relay, the Red Raiders captured first place while the Lady Raiders finished behind the Oakland girls. In the traditional relays, the Red Raiders captured a 1st place finish in the 4x800M relay, 1st place in the 4x400M relay, 1st place in the 4x1600M relay and a 3rd place finish in the 4x100M. The Lady Raiders captured a 1st and 2nd place sweep in the 4x400M relay, 1st place in the 2nd place in the 4×800 relay, 2nd place in the 4x100M relay and 2nd place in the 4x200M relay.
Individual point winners for the Lady Raiders were:
Macy Tabor – 1st, High Jump;
Sarah Pearson – 1st, Shot Put; 2nd, High Jump;
Zoe Mills – 1st, 1000M run;
Ryan Green – 1st, 600M run;
Faith Floyd – 1st, Discus;
Nayeli Cano – 2nd, 1000M run; 2nd, 600M run;
Keisheal Norton – 2nd, Discus; 3rd, Shot Put;
Jasie Willis – 3rd, 1000M run; 3rd, 600M run;
Chloe Haggard – 3rd, High Jump;
Brianna Norton -3rd, Discus;
Carina Majia – 4th, 1000M run;
Lexie Hosea – 4th, Discus;
Laura Bogard – 4th, High Jump;
Individual point winners for the Red Raiders were:
Zach Speegle – 1st, Shot Put; 4th Discus;
Tyer Luttrell – 2nd, Shot Put;
Jalen Cummings – 2nd, Long Jump;
Trace Bryant – 3rd, High Jump;
Eli Norton – 3rd, Shot Put; 3rd, Discus;
Jakovey Robart – 4th, Shot Put;
Bryan Perry – 4th, 1000M run;
Johnny Dulin – 4th, Long Jump;
The Raiders runners hit the track again on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma for the All Area Championships. Field events will get underway at 2 PM.