Raider Golfers Stay Perfect Capturing Lawrenceburg Invitational

For the second match in a row, Samuel Prater had the low round of the day for the Red Raiders as he shot a 4 over par 75 to finish in a 2 way tie for second place. Austin Farris carded a 78 while Matthew Hale and Josh Perry each got around in 81 strokes. Chase Hancock fired an 84 to round out the scoring for the Raiders.
The win improves the Raiders record to 17 and 0 on the young season. Coach Mike Ray was pleased with his team’s performance. “I thought we played pretty well overall considering we went into this course blind; none of our kids have ever played here before” said Ray. He went on to add “they didn’t really know what to expect when they got here, so considering that, I’m pretty proud and its always great to be able to bring home some hardware.”
Coffee County will travel to a tournament in Cookeville on Tuesday. The Raiders will return to Cookeville on Monday, August 6th before their first home match. The Raiders first home match will be on Tuesday, August 7th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County for a 9 hole match at 4 PM.