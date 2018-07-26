Raider Golfers Open Season With Tournament Win

Samuel Prater was the low scorer for Coffee County as the senior carded a 74 to finish in 4th place as an individual. Senior Josh Perry fired a 76 followed by fellow senior Austin Farris who shot a 77. Freshman Logan Hale also posted a 77 to get the Red Raiders off to a 9 and 0 start. The win gives Red Raider coach Mike Ray 808 wins in his 10 year career at Coffee County.
The Raider linksters will travel to Lawrenceburg on Monday for an 18 hole tournament. Coffee County will also play a pair of tournaments in Cookeville, on Tuesday and Monday, August 6th before their first home match. The Raiders first home match will be on Tuesday, August 7th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County for a 9 hole match.