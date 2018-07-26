«

Raider Golfers Open Season With Tournament Win

Members of the CHS golf team with their tournament championship trophy on Thursday. [Photo provided]

The Coffee County CHS golf team opened the 2018 season in the Murfreesboro Invitational on Thursday at Champions Run.  Four Red Raider golfers shot 5 over par 77 or better as the Red Raiders edged Nolensville 305 to 306 to claim the team title out of a field of 10 teams.  The win pushed Coach Mike Ray over the 800 win plateau in his golf coaching career at CHS.

Samuel Prater was the low scorer for Coffee County as the senior carded a 74 to finish in 4th place as an individual.  Senior Josh Perry fired a 76 followed by fellow senior Austin Farris who shot a 77.  Freshman Logan Hale also posted a 77 to get the Red Raiders off to a 9 and 0 start.  The win gives Red Raider coach Mike Ray 808 wins in his 10 year career at Coffee County.

The Raider linksters will travel to Lawrenceburg on Monday for an 18 hole tournament.  Coffee County will also play a pair of tournaments in Cookeville, on Tuesday and Monday, August 6th before their first home match.  The Raiders first home match will be on Tuesday, August 7th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County for a 9 hole match.