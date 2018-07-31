Raider Golfers Fall in Matchup with Cookeville

The Coffee County CHS golf team traveled to Cookeville on Tuesday for their first head to head match of the year. Coffee County took their first loss of the year as they fell to the Cavaliers 293 – 301.
Samuel Prater led the Red Raiders with a 3 under par round of 67. Austin Farris fired an 8 over 78 while Josh Perry shot an 8 over 78 and Matthew Hale added an 8 over 78. Chase Hancock rounded out the Raiders scoring with a 91. Cookeville’s Jared Funderburke had the low round on the day with a 4 under 66.
Coach Mike Ray was upbeat after the match. “The boys played well but each knew there were some strokes we can get back and it’s a great opportunity for us to play where will have a tournament next Monday. All in all it was a productive day.”
Coffee County will return to Cookeville on Monday, August 6th for the 18 hole Early Bird Tournament. The Raiders first home match will be on Tuesday, August 7th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County for a 9 hole match at 4 PM.