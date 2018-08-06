Raider Golf Captures 2nd Place in Cookeville Tournament

Competing in their 3rd tournament of the year, the CHS golf team was in Cookeville on Monday for the Early Bird Invitational. Hosted by Cookeville High, the Early Bird features several top teams from all over the mid-state area. The Red Raiders outshot Tullahoma in a 2 hole playoff to capture 2nd place in the 15 team tournament. Cookeville shot 295 to win the tournament beating Coffee County by 7 strokes.
Samuel Prater led the way for the Raiders as he shot a 3 over par 73. Austin Farris and Matthew Hale each shot a 74. Josh Perry carded an 81 for Coffee County as they ran their record to 30 and 2 on the year.
The Raider golfers will host their first home match of the year on Tuesday. Coffee County will welcome old rival Warren County and district foe Shelbyville to Willowbrook. The 9 hole match will get underway at 4 PM and the public is invited to attend.