Raider Football Wins Friday Scrimmage

The Coffee County Red Raider football team completed their preseason workouts with a “dress rehearsal scrimmage” against Heritage Christian out of Dalton, GA on Friday night. Three Alontae Taylor touchdowns lifted the Red Raiders to a 20 to 14 win in the one half scrimmage between varsity squads. The Red Raider defense added a safety to get in on the scoring action.
The Raiders scored on their first possession after going 89 yards following an interception in the end zone by Hayden Skipper. Taylor scored that first touchdown with 5:06 left in the first quarter after hauling in a jump ball in the end zone on a pass from Coleton Prater. A high snap nullified a chance at the point after and Coffee County led 6 to 0. On the ensuing possession, Skipper provided pressure on the Lions quarterback forcing him in an intentional grounding call in the end zone that gave the Raiders an 8 to 0 lead. Prater then connected with Taylor with 3:54 left in the half on an 88 yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 14 to 0 lead.
Heritage Christian rallied back as they scored a touchdown and extra point to close the gap to 14 to 7 with 2:38 left. On the ensuing drive, the Lions intercepted a Prater screen pass and returned it 38 yards for the tying touchdown with 1:54 left in the half. Coffee County responded on the next play as Taylor lined up at quarterback and raced 70 yards around left end to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Taylor finished the night with 199 yards and 3 scores. He hauled in 3 passes for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. He rushed 3 times for 90 yards and another score. Prater was 5 for 12 through the air and 113 yards with 1 interception. Deaaron Rozier rushed 5 times for 33 yards while catching 1 pass for 12 yards. Cameron West added 3 carries for 19 yards.
The scrimmage was the final tune-up for the regular season which begins Friday night in Winchester. The 2017 season begins with a matchup with old rival Franklin County. The Raiders’ first home game is scheduled for Friday, August 25th when Tullahoma visits for the 91st Coffee Pot Game. For the 3rd year in a row, the Coffee Pot rivalry game will be featured as part of the Great American Rivalry Series.
As always, Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for Coffee County football and Lucky Knott will bring you all the action beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s coverage begins at 6:00 PM and ends at 11:00 PM with Friday Night Thunder.