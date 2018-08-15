Raider Football Hosting Bonfire; Coffee Pot Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for next week’s the Coffee Pot Game are on sale through Friday at the Coffee County Central High School main office. The 93rd meeting between Coffee County and Tullahoma will take place on Friday, August 24th at Tullahoma High School. As always, a huge crowd is expected to be on hand and purchasing your ticket early is highly recommended. Tickets are $7 each and will be on sale until 1:00 on Friday, August 24th.
The Red Raiders open the season on Friday night at home against Franklin County. The Coffee County Quarterback Club is hosting a “Roast the Rebels” bonfire and pep rally on Thursday night in the tailgate area at Carden-Jarrell Field. Festivities are set to get underway at 7 PM. Coffee County takes on Franklin County on the gridiron on Friday night and Thunder Radio will once again bring you all the action. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show. After the game, keep your radio tuned to WMSR as we will bring you the Friday Night Thunder Postgame Show until 11 PM.