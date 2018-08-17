Raider Football Comes up Short Against Franklin County

Opening the season against border rival Franklin County, the Red Raider football team went toe to toe with the talented Rebels before falling 22 to 14. Trailing 7 to 0 at the half, Coffee County got a pair of touchdowns to take a 14 to 7 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the game. A pair of late touchdowns and a 2 point conversion gave the Rebels the win.
Coffee County got their first score in the 3rd quarter as Marshall Haney powered in from 2 yards out. An 84 yard interception return by Coffee County’s C.J. Anthony early in the 4th quarter, plus an Andrew Mahaffey 2 point conversion, gave the Raiders the lead. Franklin County answered with a score on a completed pass on a 4th down broken play to cut the deficit to 1. A fake kick was run in for the 2 point conversion and Franklin County led 15 to 14. Franklin County added a late score for the win.
Mahaffey rushed 23 times for 106 yards and was 4 of 10 passing for 29 yards. Haney finished with 48 yards rushing on 14 carries. Trace Bryant caught 2 passes for 22 yards. With his interception return for a touchdown, C.J. Anthony was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will travel to Tullahoma on Friday to take on Tullahoma in the 93rd Coffee Pot matchup. Thunder Radio will once again bring you more than complete coverage. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/