Raider Basketball Teams Sweep Cascade on Friday Night

The Lady Raiders got 13 steals in the first half as they jumped on Cascade for a 47 to 16 halftime lead on their way to the win. While sitting starters for the second half, 11 different Lady Raiders scored in the game and 2 non-starters finished in double figures. Bella Vinson led the way as she scored 14 points, with all of those coming in the 1st half. Journey Arnold came off the bench to score 13 points and Chloe Spry added 10.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a hot start thanks to the shooting of Darius Rozier. The junior had Coffee County’s first 11 points as he hit a trio of 3 point baskets to help lift his team to a 27 to 9 lead after the first quarter. Thirteen different Red Raiders scored led by Darius’ 20 points. Harley Hinshaw added 8 points and Grey Riddle and Chase Simpkins each tallied 7.
Coffee County will host their first home game of the year on Monday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will welcome Grundy County to town for the non-district doubleheader that begins at 6. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. We begin live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.