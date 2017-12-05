Raider Basketball Teams Suffer 1st Losses of the Year at Warren County

After trailing at the half for the first time this season 25 to 24, the Lady Raiders got a huge 3 pointer to open the second half by Ashley Starks to take a 27 to 25 lead. That lead was the only lead in the second half for Coffee County as Warren County went on a 17 to 8 run to close out the period. The Lady Pioneers were aided by 13 offensive rebounds in the game as they led by as many as 12 points in the second half. Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 12 points. Ashley Starks had 11 as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Abby Morgan finished with 10.
The Red Raiders saw Warren County go on an 18 to 0 run in the first quarter to seize control of the boys game early. After trailing by 17 at the end of the first quarter, Coffee County trimmed the deficit to 11 at the half and 7 entering the 4th quarter. Coffee County tied the game twice in the 4th quarter at 57 and 59 but Warren County was 16 of 17 at the free throw line to seal the win. Darius Rozier led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points. Garrett Booth had 16 points, including 10 in the second half to key the Raider comeback and earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Grey Riddle finished with 8 p0ints.
Coffee County returns home on Friday night for a district doubleheader with Columbia . The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/