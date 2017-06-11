Raider Basketball Teams Resume Camp Action on Monday

The Coffee County Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams will be back in camp action on Monday. The Red Raiders will be at MTSU as the varsity, JV and freshmen teams will be in action on Monday through Thursday. The Lady Raiders will travel to Lebanon on for a 2 day camp on Monday and Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will play 9 games a day in their final team camp workouts of the summer. On Monday, the varsity team will have games at 1 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM with all 3 games taking place at the MTSU Rec Center. The JV will have games at 3 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM as they will also be at MTSU’s Rec center. The freshmen will open play at 1 PM at MTSU’s Rec center. The freshmen will finish up with games at 4 PM and 6 PM at the Alumni Memorial Gym.
The Lady Raiders will play 4 varsity games over the 2 day team camp at Lebanon High School. On Monday, the Lady Raiders will open up play at noon with a game against Watertown before facing Forrest at 3 PM. On Tuesday, Coffee County will take on Gallatin at 1 PM and Portland at 3 PM.