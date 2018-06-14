Raider Basketball Team Finishes MTSU Camp on a Perfect Note

The Coffee County CHS basketball team closed out the MTSU basketball camp on Thursday in Murfreesboro. The varsity team was perfect on the day finishing with a 3 and 0 record. The JV team won 2 of their 3 games.
The varsity won games over White House Heritage, Tallulah Falls, GA and Murphysboro, IL. The JV captured wins over Huntland and Providence Christian. The JV Raiders fell to Knoxville Webb.
Coffee County returns home on Friday, June 22nd when they welcome Cannon County and Moore County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym for a day of scrimmages.