Raider Basketball Sweeps Lawrence County

After jumping out to a 9 to 2 lead, the Lady Raiders led the game for the final 46 minutes to improve to 6 and 0 on the season. Lawrence County cut the Coffee County lead to 4 at the half before Coffee County outscored the Lady Cats 15 to 4 in the 3rd period to roll to the win. The Lady Raiders dominated the play in the paint controlling the offensive and defensive glass. Freshman Bella Vinson finished as the game’s high scorer with 21 points. Jenna Garretson added 14 points and Abby Morgan and Alliyah Williams each ended the game with 8 points. Garretson and Williams were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
Holding an 11 point lead entering the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders saw the Wildcats tie the game with 1:36 to go in a game that featured high drama from start to finish. Coffee County stretched the lead back to 4 with 38 seconds remaining but a Lawrence County 3 pointer and a Raider turnover gave the Wildcats the ball with 10 seconds remaining and Coffee County leading by 1. A tenacious defensive stand by the Raiders forced Lawrence County to take a low percentage shot in the final second. The miss lifted the Raiders to their 2nd straight win over Lawrence County. Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 14 points. DeAaron Rozier had 13 points, including a huge 2nd half dunk which sparked the near capacity crowd. Harley Hinshaw finished with 9 points. DeAaron Rozier was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County returns home on Monday night for a non-district contest with Huntland. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/