Raider Baseball Falls to Riverdale

Traveling to Murfreesboro on Monday, the Red Raider baseball tangled with Riverdale. Despite back to back home runs from Hayden Skipper and Nathanial Tate in the 5th inning, the Red Raiders fell to the Warriors 6 to 4.
Coffee County struck first getting a run in the 1st inning on a Tate single as he scored Skipper who had doubled. Riverdale knotted the game in the 2nd and broke the game open with a 4 run 3rd inning. Coffee County added a run in the 4th with 2 outs as they got 3 walks and a hit batter. In the 5th, Skipper and Tate hit the first 2 pitches of the inning out of the park but the Raiders could not get any closer to Riverdale.
Tate finished the game with 2 singles, a home run and 2 RBI. Skipper had a double, a home run an RBI and 2 runs scored. Scottie Duke took the loss on the mound as he threw 3 innings giving up 1 earned run.
The Red Raiders will conclude the regular season on Tuesday when they play host to Forrest at Powers Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM. Tuesday night will also be Senior Night. Senior Night festivities will get underway at 5.