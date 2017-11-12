Raider Anglers Compete in State Tournament at Percy Priest

Eight boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club competed Saturday at the Tennessee Bass Nation Trail Series event at Percy Priest. The tournament also served as a regional meet for the Raider anglers. Thirty two degree weather at the launch greeted more than 115 boats competing in the Veteran Day tournament.
The brother team of Colby and Braeden Thurmond were the top finishers for Coffee County in 35th place. They landed 2 fish weighing 3.51 pounds. Joseph White and Christopher Wise came in 53rd place with a total of 1.52 pounds. The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis landed a 1.28 pound fish to finish in 63rd place.
The tournament was the final region and state trail tournament in 2017. Both series will take off until 2018 when the season will resume in February. The Raider anglers will compete in a South Central Region tournament on February 17th at Times Ford Lake.