Prep Tryout Information

Coffee County CHS baseball

Date – May  26th

Time – 11 AM to 1 PM(Rising sophomores thru seniors)

1:30 PM to 3:30 PM(Rising freshmen)

Location – Powers Field

Coach David Martin

Contact – martindavid@k12coffee.net

 

Coffee County Middle School girls’ soccer

Date – May 30th thru June 1st

Time – 4:30 to 6:00 PM

Location – CCMS soccer field

Coach – Travis O’Kelley

Contact – okelleyt@k12coffee.net

 

Coffee County Middle School boys’ soccer

Date – May 30th thru June 1st

Time – 9 AM to 10:30 AM

Location – CCMS soccer field

Coach – Kenny Lockhart

Contact – lockhartk@k12coffee.net

 

Coffee County CHS volleyball

Dates  – May 30 thru June 1st

Times – May 30 & May 31 – 1 PM to 3 PM;  June 1 – 10 AM to 12 PM

Location – Joe Frank Patch Gym

Coach – Andrew Taylor – 931-273-2863

Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net