Prep Tryout Information

Date – May 26th
Time – 11 AM to 1 PM(Rising sophomores thru seniors)
1:30 PM to 3:30 PM(Rising freshmen)
Location – Powers Field
Coach David Martin
Contact – martindavid@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School girls’ soccer
Date – May 30th thru June 1st
Time – 4:30 to 6:00 PM
Location – CCMS soccer field
Coach – Travis O’Kelley
Contact – okelleyt@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School boys’ soccer
Date – May 30th thru June 1st
Time – 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Location – CCMS soccer field
Coach – Kenny Lockhart
Contact – lockhartk@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS volleyball
Dates – May 30 thru June 1st
Times – May 30 & May 31 – 1 PM to 3 PM; June 1 – 10 AM to 12 PM
Location – Joe Frank Patch Gym
Coach – Andrew Taylor – 931-273-2863
Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net