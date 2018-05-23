Prep Tryout Information – Updated 5/23/18

As the school year winds down, tryouts for local prep teams crank up this weekend and next week. As always, Thunder Radio wants to pass along all the tryout information we have received for the local prep teams. Students should be prepared to participate in all the tryout sessions unless otherwise noted. Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
NOTE – Student/athletes need to remember to bring their personal sports specific equipment to the tryouts to include appropriate attire. Athletes should also remember to bring water.
To add your tryout time, or submit a correction, send an email to: Dennis Weaver at CoachWeave@gmail.com
Coffee County CHS girls’ basketball
Dates – Friday, May 25th and Saturday, May 26th
Times – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday
Location – Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym
Coach – Joe Pat Cope
Contact – copej@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS baseball
Dates – Friday, May 25th and Saturday, July 28th
Times –1:00 PM on Friday for upcoming 9th graders and those wishing to play 15U summer ball this summer.
Noon to 3:00 PM on July 28th for ALL grade levels
Location – Powers Field
Coach – David Martin
Contact – martind@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School volleyball
Dates – Tuesday, May 29th, Wednesday, May 30th and Thursday, May 31st
Times – 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM
Location – CCMS Gym
Coach – Malaysha Pack
Contact – packm@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS girls’ soccer
Dates – Tuesday, May 29th and Wednesday, May 30th
Times – 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Location – Raider Soccer Field/Coffee County Raider Academy
Coach – David Amado
Contact – amadod@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS freshmen boys’ basketball
Date – Tuesday, May 29th
Times – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Location – Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym
Coach – Micah Williams
Contact – williamsm@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS volleyball
Dates – Tuesday, May 29th, Wednesday, May 30th and Thursday, May 31st
Times – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Location – Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym
Coach – Andrew Taylor
Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School girls’ soccer
Dates – Tuesday, May 29th and Wednesday, May 30th
Times – 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM
Location – CCMS soccer field
Coach – Travis O’Kelley
Contact – okelleyt@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS softball
Dates – Tuesday, May 29th, Wednesday, May 30th and Thursday, May 31st
Times – 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Location – Terry Floyd Field
Coach – Brandon McWhorter
Contact – mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Golf
Date – Wednesday, May 30th
Time – 9:00 AM
Location – Willowbrook Golf Club
Coach – Mike Ray
Contact – raym@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School baseball
Dates – Saturday, June 2nd and Tuesday, June 5th(makeup date)
Times – 10 AM for 6th graders; Noon for 7th graders & 2 PM for 8th graders on June 2nd
5:00 PM on June 5th
Location – CCMS Baseball Field