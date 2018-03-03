Prep Teams Gear Up for a Busy Weekend If Weather Cooperates

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider soccer team has postponed their annual Red Raider Jam scrimmage play day that was scheduled for Saturday at the Raider Soccer Field and Carden-Jarrell Field. The event will move to NEXT Saturday, March 3rd. Eleven varsity squads and 6 JV teams will fill out a field that will feature 36 games. The action gets underway at 8 AM with the last game beginning at 5:55 PM.
The Coffee County Middle School softball team is scheduled to travel to Lynchburg on Friday, weather permitting, for the Moore County Playday. The Lady Raiders will play 3 games on Friday beginning at 5 PM. Coffee Middle will take on Moore County at 5, Community Middle at 6:16 and Eagleville at 7:30. All 3 games will be held at the Lynchburg Park.
The Coffee County CHS baseball team is scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a scrimmage game with Central Magnet. The matchup is the 2nd scrimmage of the year for Coffee County following Monday’s trip to McMinnville. The game with Central Magnet will begin at 12 noon and will be held at StarPlex Park.
The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County CHS hopes to travel to Shelbyville on Saturday for a scrimmage play day at Daisye Musgrave Hulan Park. The Lady Raiders will play 4 games on the day. Coffee County opens up at 9 AM as they take on Community. They will follow that up at 10:15 game against Cornersville. At 1:30, the Lady Raiders take on Forrest and close out the day with a 4:30 game against Giles County.