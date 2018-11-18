Prep Swimmers Post Qualifying Times on Thursday Night at Winchester

The Coffee County high school and middle school swimmers traveled to Winchester on Thursday night for a meet with Franklin County. The High School swimmers split their team matches with Huntland and Franklin County. High School swimmers posted 7 regional qualifying times and 3 state meet qualifying times. The Coffee County Middle School swimmers posted 8 regional qualifying times while the Westwood swimmers posted 3 regional qualifying times.
For the high school swimmers, the Lady Raiders’ Kaylee Williams posted a state qualifying time of 2:27.23 in the 200 IM. Other Lady Raiders who posted region qualifying times were Anna O’Connor in the 100 butterfly (with a time of 1:11.76) and the 100 backstroke (1:15.30), Kaylee Williams in the 100 butterfly(1:09.56) and Kennedy Norman-Young in the 100 free(1:05.19)
The Red Raiders’ Jack Beachboard posted a state and regional qualifying time in the 200 freestyle(1:55.89) and the 100 butterfly(57.99). Posting regional qualifying times for the Red Raiders were: Jase Rice in the 100 free(56.75) and 100 backstroke(1:06.40) and William Tobitt in the 50 free(25.73).
For the Coffee County Middle School swimmers, Elli Masters, Clancy Sand and Emily Williams each posted region qualifying times in a pair of events. Masters qualified in the 200 free(2:45.90) and the 100 backstroke(1:26.46). Sand qualified in the 100 free(1:10.21) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.57). Williams qualified in the 200 IM(2:45.83) and the 100 butterfly(1:12.52). Also qualifying was Taylor Wall in the 100 breaststroke(1:39.92). The Red Raider’s Riley Bellomy qualified in the 50 free(36.21).
For the Westwood Middle School swimmers, Lady Rocket swimmers Abby Gilday and Elsie Lazalier posted region qualifying times. Gilday qualified in the 200 IM(2:58.53) and the 100 buttefly(1:31.84). Lazalier qualified the 100 breast(1:39.63).
The high school and middle school swimmers will be back in action on Tuesday, December 4th in Tullahoma. That meet will get underway at 4:30 PM at the D.W. Wilson Community Center.