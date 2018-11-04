Prep Swim Teams Open Season with Home Meet

The Red Raider high school swimmers got wins in both team matches over Enrichment Fellowship of Tullahoma 452 to 110 and Enrichment Fellowship of Warren County 461 to 127. The Red Raiders outscored Enrichment Fellowship of Tullahoma 231 to 34 and Enrichment Fellowship of Warren County 210 to 90. The Lady Raiders beat Enrichment Fellowship of Tullahoma 239 to 76 and Enrichment Fellowship of Warren County 251 to 37.
The Westwood swimmers fell in their 3 team matches. Westwood fell to Enrichment Fellowship Middle 474 to 224, Coffee Middle 302 to 235 and Rockvale 531 to 233. The boys lost 70 to 40 to Coffee Middle; 247 to 37 to Enrichment Fellowship Middle and 258 to 40 to Rockvale. The girls fell by scores of 273 to 193 to Rockvale; 227 to 187 to Enrichment Fellowship Middle and 232 to 195 to Coffee County Middle.
The Coffee County Middle School swimmers were 1 and 2 on the night. The Raider swimmers lost to Enrichment Fellowship Middle 470 to 289 and lost to Rockvale 518 to 305. The boys lost 251 to 62 to Enrichment Fellowship Middle and 227 to 70 to Rockvale. The girls lost 261 to 235 to Rockvale and defeated Enrichment Fellowship Middle 227 to 219.
The swimmers are back in the water on Thursday, November 15th at Franklin County. That meet will get underway at 5:15 PM.