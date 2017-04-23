Prep Sports This Week on Thunder Radio
(Times and coverage subject to change)
Monday – CHS Softball at Tullahoma – Game Time at 7, Pregame at 6:50
Tuesday – CHS Baseball hosts Tullahoma(Senior Night) – Game Time at 6, Pregame at 5:50
Wednesday – CHS Baseball at Tullahoma – Game Time at 6, Pregame at 5:50
Thursday – CHS Softball hosts Cascade(Senior Night) – Game Time at 6, Pregame at 5:50
*Friday – CHS Softball hosts Forrest – Game Time at 5:45, Pregame at 5:35
*Saturday – CHS Softball hosts Gibbs – Game Time at 4:30, Pregame at 4:20
*tentative
