Prep Schedule and Results(March 5th and 6th)

Monday Prep Results
CCMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Warren Co 7 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball lost to Warren Co 6 to 5(9 innings) – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Warren Co 7 to 4 – See the story HERE
WMS Baseball defeated Cornersville 11 to 1 – See the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis vs Coffee County (scrimmage at Fred Deadman Park)
4:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Grundy Co(scrimmage)
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Warren Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Warren Co
5:30 PM – WMS Softball at Fayetteville – PPD – Makeup is TBD
5:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Fayetteville