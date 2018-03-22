Prep Schedule and Results from March 22nd

Thursday Prep Results
> CHS Softball defeated Jeffersonville, IN – 10 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball lost to Blackman – 15 to 4 – See the story HERE
> CHS Tennis swept Franklin Co – 5 to 0(Boys) and 5 to 2(Girls) – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball beat North Franklin – 10 to 1 – See the story HERE
Friday Prep Schedule
2:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Ardmore, AL at Warrior Classic(Murfreesboro – McKnight Park)
4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Carl Sandburg, IL at Warrior Classic(Murfreesboro – McKnight Park)
4:00 PM – CCMS Baseball vs. Whitworth Buchanan at Blaze Challenge(Blackman Middle)
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Liberty
5:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Central Magnet – Thunder Radio broadcast
7:30 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer vs. East Hamilton at Cleveland Classic(Cleveland, TN)