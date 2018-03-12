Prep Schedule and Results

Monday Prep Results
> CHS Softball defeated Franklin Co – 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball defeated Columbia – 7 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CHS Tennis swept Giles Co – Boys won 7 to 0, Girls won 7 to 0 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball won over Cascade – 12 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball beat Huntland – 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
# CCMS Baseball HOSTS Harris – Postponed until Thursday at 5:00 PM
# CCMS Softball HOSTS Harris – Postponed until Thursday at 5:30 PM
# CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Harris – Postponed until Thursday at 5:30 PM
# WMS Boys’ Soccer at Tullahoma – Postponed, makeup date is TBD
Tuesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Tullahoma
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Lewisburg
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Harris
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at Harris
5:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Columbia
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Huntland
5:30 PM – CHS Softball at Warren Co
5:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Liberty
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Warren Co