Prep Schedule and Results

Saturday Prep Results
> CHS Bass Club at State Trail Tournament on Center Hill Lake – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball at Rutherford Playday – Won 1 and Lost 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Boys’ Soccer tied with North Franklin 2 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball defeated MTCS(Scrimmage) 13 to 5 – See the story HERE
> CHS Soccer at scrimmage play day in Murfreesboro – Tied 1 and Lost 1 – See the story HERE
Monday Prep Schedule
4:15 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer at Warren Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Warren Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at Warren Co
6:00 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Cornersville