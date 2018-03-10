Prep Results and Schedule

Friday Prep Results
CCMS Tennis swept Shelbyville 8 to 1(Girls) and 3 to 1(Boys) – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer beat North Franklin – See the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost at Riverdale – 1 to 0 (scrimmage) – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball hosting Lincoln County – PPD, Makeup Date is TBD
Saturday Prep Schedule
First Light – CHS Bass Club in Region Fishing Tournament on Normandy Lake at Barton Springs
9:00 AM – CCMS Baseball(JV) vs. Tullahoma – Tullahoma JV Tournament – Waggoner Park
11:00 AM – CCMS Baseball(JV) vs. Oakland – Tullahoma JV Tournament – Waggoner Park