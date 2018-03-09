Prep Results and Schedule

Thursday Prep Results
> WMS Softball defeated Riverside Christian 23 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Boys’ Soccer edged South Franklin 3 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked St. Andrews-Sewanee 3 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball fell to Lincoln County 7 to 3 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball edges Community 4 to 3(8 innings)– See the story HERE
Friday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Shelbyville
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Lincoln Co
5:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at North Franklin
6:30 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Riverdale(scrimmage)