Prep Cross Country Teams Have Races Cancelled at Sewanee

The cross country teams of Westwood Middle School, Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County Central High all traveled to Sewanee on Thursday for a meet hosted by St. Andrews-Sewanee. A thunderstorm and inclement weather forced the postponement of the meet. No word yet on the make-up date.
All 3 teams will be back in action on Tuesday at Old Stone Fort State Park. The meet at Old Stone Fort will feature middle and high school teams and will be hosted by the Coffee County CHS cross country team. The first race will go off at 4 PM and a limited amount of parking will be available at the Old Stone Fort Museum with the finish line situated near the fort’s entrance.