Prep Cross Country Runners Shine at Meet at Old Stone Fort Golf Course

In the middle school girls’ race, Greenlee Woods of CCMS was the top local finisher as she crossed the tape in 2nd place with a time of 13:36.53. Patricia Barrera of Westwood was the 3rd place finisher at 13:44.44. Other Westwood runners in the top 25 were Rylea McNamara(13th place), Kailee Rossman (16th) and Lizabeth Martinez(24th). Also competing for Coffee County was HK Sherrill(31st) while Mattalyn Goney(30th), Lenor Moreno Rivera(33rd) and Marisol Moreno(35th)were the other Lady Rocket runners. The Westwood Lady Rockets came in 3rd place, 1 point out of second.
In the boys’ middle school race, Jacob Rutledge of CCMS won his 3rd straight race. Fellow Raider runner Ethan Welch captured a 3rd place finish. Westwood’s Bodey Todd was the top Rocket runner as he came home in 7th place while Louie Frazier was the 8th place finisher. Other Westwood runners, in order of their finish were: Brady Nugent, Luke Beachboard, John Dobson, Connor Cravens, Keiton Sherrill and Jon Askins. Other Coffee Middle runners, in order of finish, were: Ethan Beaty, Breyton Anderson, Bradley Escue, and Clayton Bryant.
In the high school girls’ race, the Lady Raider tandem of Sarah Pearson and Emily St. John finished in 2nd and 3rd place respectively. The other Lady Raiders runners, in order of finish, were: Keishel Norton(7th), Byanka Woods(10th) , Zoe Mills(15th), Kara Mueller(16th), Jasie Willis(17th) and Shelby Watkins(18th). The strong Lady Raider performance gave Coffee County the win in girls easily outdistancing 2nd place Grundy County.
In the high school boys’ race, Bradley Kishpaugh ran with the lead group for most of the course before settling for a 4th place finish. Kishpaugh covered the 5K course in 18:31.99. Neil Slone finished in 15th place for the Red Raiders and Reuben Chaput finished in 18th. Other Red Raider runners, in their order of finish, were: Ayala Renato(22nd), Larson Meltzer(24th), Jacob Melton(31st), Johnny Dulin(33rd), Michael Pritchett(48th) and Eric French(55th). Coffee County finished in 4th place in the team standings.
The Westwood harriers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Rutherford County to compete in the Milton Invitational. The Coffee County Middle School runners will next be in action on September 23rd at the Regional Meet at Riverdale High School where the team will try to qualify for the State Championships. The Coffee County Central High School’s next race is September 19th at Arrowhead Ranch.