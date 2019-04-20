Preds to Open Stanley Cup Playoffs at Home on Wednesday

The Nashville Predators will host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night to begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
By clinching a second-consecutive Central Division title on Saturday, the Preds ensured they would have home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the postseason, and the first-ever playoff meeting between the Stars and Predators will start in Nashville.
The Predators will open Round One at Bridgestone Arena with Game 1 set for an 8:30 p.m. (CT) puck drop against the Stars on Wednesday. Game 2 then comes Saturday evening in Nashville with a 5 p.m. start before the series shifts to Dallas.
Games 3 and 4 will take place at American Airlines Center, with the first meeting set for Monday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m., and then Wednesday, April 17, a 7 p.m. start.
Below is the full schedule for the Round One series (all times CT):
Game 1: Wednesday, April 10 at 8:30 p.m. – Stars at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
Game 2: Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. – Stars at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
Game 3: Monday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. – Predators at Stars at American Airlines Center
Game 4: Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Stars at American Airlines Center
*Game 5: Saturday, April 20 at TBD – Stars at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
*Game 6: Monday, April 22 at TBD – Predators at Stars at American Airlines Center
*Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 at TBD – Dallas at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
*If necessary
For the latest playoff info, go NashvillePredators.com/playoffs to see details on watch parties, plaza parties, giveaways, postseason news, highlights and a #StandWithUs social media toolkit.