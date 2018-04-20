Preds Start Round Two at Home on Friday

The most-anticipated series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, between the Predators and Jets, is set to commence on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville will make their third consecutive appearance in Round Two later this week with Game 1 set for a 7 p.m. (CT) puck drop on Friday night against the Jets. Game 2 will be played on Sunday (at 6 p.m.) before the series shifts north to Winnipeg.
Games 3 and 4 will be held at Bell MTS Place, with the first contest scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. and Game 4 set for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In the second round and beyond, all television coverage will be held on the NBC family of networks (primarily on NBCSN) with radio coverage on Thunder Radio. Fox Sports Tennessee, featuring Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Lyndsay Rowley, Terry Crisp and Kara Hammer, will also televise a postgame show following each game.
Below is a full schedule for the Round Two series (all times CT):
Game 1: Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. – Jets at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
TV coverage: NBCSN; Radio: Thunder Radio
Game 2: Sunday, April 29 at 6 p.m. – Jets at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
TV coverage: NBCSN; Radio: Thunder Radio
Game 3: Tuesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Jets at Bell MTS Place
TV coverage: CNBC; Radio: Thunder Radio(following election coverage)
Game 4: Thursday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Predators at Jets at Bell MTS Place
TV coverage: NBCSN; Radio: Thunder Radio
*Game 5: Saturday, May 5 at TBD – Jets at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
*Game 6: Monday, May 7 at TBD – Predators at Jets at Bell MTS Place
*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 at TBD – Jets at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
*If necessary
For the latest playoff info, visit NashvillePredators.com/playoffs to see details on watch parties, plaza parties, giveaways, postseason news, highlights and a #StandWithUs social media toolkit.